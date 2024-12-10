The 2024-25 College Football Bowl Helmet Schedule is now available to download. The printable PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and TV info for every bowl and playoff game this season.

Bowl Season officially kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024 with two bowls on the slate — the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon ET on ABC and the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl at 9:00pm ET on ESPN. Although not a bowl game, you can also catch the annual Army-Navy Game on Dec. 14 at 3:00pm ET on CBS.

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff begins with four first round games at the campus site of the higher seed. One game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 20 (Indiana at Notre Dame), with the remaining three the following day on Saturday, Dec. 21 (SMU at Penn State, Clemson at Texas, and Tennessee at Ohio State).

The Hawai’i Bowl returns to its traditional Christmas Eve slot this year, with kickoff set for 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchups begin on New Year’s Eve with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 31 (SMU/Penn State vs. Boise State). The remaining three contests will be played on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Clemson/Texas vs. Arizona State), Rose Bowl Game (Tennessee/Ohio State vs. Oregon), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (Indiana/Notre Dame vs. Georgia).

Bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025 and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Download the 2024-25 Bowl Helmet Schedule now! We also have a printable bowl schedule with no images.

