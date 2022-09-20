2023 SEC football schedule announced

The 2023 SEC Football Schedule will be officially announced on Tuesday. The league has released Week Zero and Week 1 so far, and will release the remaining weeks later this evening.

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns, set to join the SEC in 2025 and have been speculated to join earlier than that, are not included on the 2023 SEC football schedule.

The first SEC team to kickoff their 2023 season is the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy is scheduled to host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each SEC team in 2023 include Texas at Alabama, BYU at Arkansas, Auburn at Cal, Florida State at Florida, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Kentucky at Louisville, LSU vs. Florida State (in Orlando, Fla.), Arizona at Mississippi State, Missouri at Memphis, Ole Miss at Tulane, Clemson at South Carolina, Tennessee vs. Virginia (in Nashville, Tenn.), Texas A&M at Miami FL, and Vanderbilt at Wake Forest.

The 2023 SEC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 2.

2023 SEC Football Schedules

* Updating as they are announced. Composite schedule below.

East Division

West Division

2023 SEC Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26

Hawaii at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Sept. 2

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt

Ball State at Kentucky

Florida at Utah

Mercer at Ole Miss

Middle Tennessee at Alabama

New Mexico at Texas A&M

South Carolina vs North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC)

South Dakota at Missouri

Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State

Tennessee vs Virginia (in Nashville, TN)

UMass at Auburn

UT Martin at Georgia

Western Carolina at Arkansas

Sunday, Sept. 3

LSU vs Florida State (in Orlando, FL)