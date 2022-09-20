2023 SEC football schedule announced

The 2023 SEC Football Schedule will be officially announced on Tuesday. The league has released Week Zero and Week 1 so far, and will release the remaining weeks later this evening.
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns, set to join the SEC in 2025 and have been speculated to join earlier than that, are not included on the 2023 SEC football schedule.
The first SEC team to kickoff their 2023 season is the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vandy is scheduled to host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Featured non-conference match-ups for each SEC team in 2023 include Texas at Alabama, BYU at Arkansas, Auburn at Cal, Florida State at Florida, Georgia at Georgia Tech, Kentucky at Louisville, LSU vs. Florida State (in Orlando, Fla.), Arizona at Mississippi State, Missouri at Memphis, Ole Miss at Tulane, Clemson at South Carolina, Tennessee vs. Virginia (in Nashville, Tenn.), Texas A&M at Miami FL, and Vanderbilt at Wake Forest.
The 2023 SEC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 2.
2023 SEC Football Schedules
* Updating as they are announced. Composite schedule below.
East Division
- 2023 Florida Football Schedule
- 2023 Georgia Football Schedule
- 2023 Kentucky Football Schedule
- 2023 Missouri Football Schedule
- 2023 South Carolina Football Schedule
- 2023 Tennessee Football Schedule
- 2023 Vanderbilt Football Schedule
West Division
- 2023 Alabama Football Schedule
- 2023 Arkansas Football Schedule
- 2023 Auburn Football Schedule
- 2023 LSU Football Schedule
- 2023 Mississippi State Football Schedule
- 2023 Ole Miss Football Schedule
- 2023 Texas A&M Football Schedule
2023 SEC Football Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 26
Hawaii at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Sept. 2
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt
Ball State at Kentucky
Florida at Utah
Mercer at Ole Miss
Middle Tennessee at Alabama
New Mexico at Texas A&M
South Carolina vs North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC)
South Dakota at Missouri
Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State
Tennessee vs Virginia (in Nashville, TN)
UMass at Auburn
UT Martin at Georgia
Western Carolina at Arkansas
Sunday, Sept. 3
LSU vs Florida State (in Orlando, FL)