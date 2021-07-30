SEC officially accepts Oklahoma and Texas as members beginning in 2025

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has officially accepted the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns as members beginning in 2025.

Oklahoma and Texas submitted official requests to join the SEC on Tuesday, July 27. The two schools will become members on July 1, 2025 and will begin competition in all sports for the 2025-26 academic year.

“The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference are pleased to welcome the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas,” said Jere Morehead, President of the University of Georgia and current President of the SEC. “Both universities are prestigious academic institutions with strong athletics programs similar in tradition, culture and success to our current member universities. We look forward to a productive and successful future together beginning in 2025.”

With the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, the SEC will expand from 14 to 16 schools. The Sooners and Longhorns will join Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.

“This is an important moment for the long-term future of the Southeastern Conference and our member universities,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Oklahoma and Texas are outstanding academic institutions with two strong athletics programs, which will add to the SEC’s national prominence. Their additions will further enhance the already rich academic, athletic and cultural legacies that have been cultivated throughout the years by our existing 14 members. We look forward to the Sooners and Longhorns competing in our Conference starting in the 2025-26 academic year.”

No announcement has been made on which division Oklahoma and Texas will be placed into, or whether the conference will move to four four-team pods. The SEC could also scrap the divisions altogether.

“The Southeastern Conference’s dedication to the success of our member institutions – and our members’ commitment to one another – has produced a sustained level of excellence unrivaled throughout college sports,” Sankey added. “It is the unity and collaboration of our institutions that makes the SEC special, and Wednesday’s decision of the Texas A&M Board of Regents to approve a vote supportive of Conference membership for their long-time in-state rival is an example of the overall culture of this Conference. I appreciate the opportunity for our Conference to move forward with a spirit of unanimity.”

Football Schedules