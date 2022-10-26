2023 Big Ten football schedule announced

The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Aug. 31 with Minnesota hosting Nebraska.

The Big Ten will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests. The East-West divisional structure will also remain for the 2023 season. A new model will likely be configured when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans each join the conference beginning with the 2024 season.

Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big Ten in 2023 include Illinois at Kansas, Indiana vs. Louisville (in Indianapolis, Ind.), Iowa at Iowa State, Virginia at Maryland, UNLV at Michigan, Washington at Michigan State, Minnesota at North Carolina, Nebraska at Colorado, Northwestern at Duke, Ohio State at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Syracuse at Purdue, West Virginia at Penn State, and Wisconsin at Washington State.

From the Big Ten release:

Selected Saturday games in the 2023 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday. The 2024 football schedule will be announced in the future.

The 2023 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

2023 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

East Division

West Division

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule (Composite)

Thursday, Aug. 31

Nebraska at Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 2

Ohio State at Indiana

Northwestern at Rutgers

Toledo at Illinois

Utah State at Iowa

Towson at Maryland

East Carolina at Michigan

Central Michigan at Michigan State

West Virginia at Penn State

Fresno State at Purdue

Buffalo at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 9

Illinois at Kansas

Indiana State at Indiana

Iowa at Iowa State

Charlotte at Maryland

UNLV at Michigan

Richmond at Michigan State

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota

Nebraska at Colorado

UTEP at Northwestern

Youngstown State at Ohio State

Delaware at Penn State

Purdue at Virginia Tech

Temple at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Washington State

Saturday, Sept. 16

Penn State at Illinois

Indiana vs. Louisville (Indianapolis)

Western Michigan at Iowa

Virginia at Maryland

Bowling Green at Michigan

Washington at Michigan State

Minnesota at North Carolina

NIU at Nebraska

Northwestern at Duke

Western Kentucky at Ohio State

Syracuse at Purdue

Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 23

Iowa at Penn State

Maryland at Michigan State

Rutgers at Michigan

Minnesota at Northwestern

Wisconsin at Purdue

Florida Atlantic at Illinois

Akron at Indiana

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska

Ohio State at Notre Dame

Saturday, Sept. 30

Illinois at Purdue

Indiana at Maryland

Michigan State at Iowa

Michigan at Nebraska

Louisiana at Minnesota

Penn State at Northwestern

Wagner at Rutgers

Saturday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Illinois

Purdue at Iowa

Maryland at Ohio State

Michigan at Minnesota

Howard at Northwestern

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 14

Illinois at Maryland

Indiana at Michigan

Iowa at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Rutgers

Ohio State at Purdue

UMass at Penn State

Saturday, Oct. 21

Wisconsin at Illinois

Rutgers at Indiana

Minnesota at Iowa

Michigan at Michigan State

Northwestern at Nebraska

Penn State at Ohio State

Saturday, Oct. 28

Indiana at Penn State

Maryland at Northwestern

Michigan State at Minnesota

Purdue at Nebraska

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 4

Illinois at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Indiana

Iowa at Northwestern

Penn State at Maryland

Purdue at Michigan

Nebraska at Michigan State

Ohio State at Rutgers

Saturday, Nov. 11

Indiana at Illinois

Rutgers at Iowa

Maryland at Nebraska

Michigan at Penn State

Michigan State at Ohio State

Minnesota at Purdue

Northwestern at Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 18

Illinois at Iowa

Michigan State at Indiana

Michigan at Maryland

Minnesota at Ohio State

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Purdue at Northwestern

Rutgers at Penn State

Friday, Nov. 24

Iowa at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 25

Northwestern at Illinois

Indiana at Purdue

Maryland at Rutgers

Ohio State at Michigan

Penn State at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Saturday, Dec. 2

Big Ten Football Championship Game

Indianapolis, Ind.