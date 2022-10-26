2023 Big Ten football schedule announced

The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Aug. 31 with Minnesota hosting Nebraska.
The Big Ten will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests. The East-West divisional structure will also remain for the 2023 season. A new model will likely be configured when the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans each join the conference beginning with the 2024 season.
Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big Ten in 2023 include Illinois at Kansas, Indiana vs. Louisville (in Indianapolis, Ind.), Iowa at Iowa State, Virginia at Maryland, UNLV at Michigan, Washington at Michigan State, Minnesota at North Carolina, Nebraska at Colorado, Northwestern at Duke, Ohio State at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech at Rutgers, Syracuse at Purdue, West Virginia at Penn State, and Wisconsin at Washington State.
From the Big Ten release:
Selected Saturday games in the 2023 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday. The 2024 football schedule will be announced in the future.
The 2023 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.
2023 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
East Division
- 2023 Indiana Football Schedule
- 2023 Maryland Football Schedule
- 2023 Michigan Football Schedule
- 2023 Michigan State Football Schedule
- 2023 Ohio State Football Schedule
- 2023 Penn State Football Schedule
- 2023 Rutgers Football Schedule
West Division
- 2023 Illinois Football Schedule
- 2023 Iowa Football Schedule
- 2023 Minnesota Football Schedule
- 2023 Nebraska Football Schedule
- 2023 Northwestern Football Schedule
- 2023 Purdue Football Schedule
- 2023 Wisconsin Football Schedule
2023 Big Ten Football Schedule (Composite)
Thursday, Aug. 31
Nebraska at Minnesota
Saturday, Sept. 2
Ohio State at Indiana
Northwestern at Rutgers
Toledo at Illinois
Utah State at Iowa
Towson at Maryland
East Carolina at Michigan
Central Michigan at Michigan State
West Virginia at Penn State
Fresno State at Purdue
Buffalo at Wisconsin
Saturday, Sept. 9
Illinois at Kansas
Indiana State at Indiana
Iowa at Iowa State
Charlotte at Maryland
UNLV at Michigan
Richmond at Michigan State
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota
Nebraska at Colorado
UTEP at Northwestern
Youngstown State at Ohio State
Delaware at Penn State
Purdue at Virginia Tech
Temple at Rutgers
Wisconsin at Washington State
Saturday, Sept. 16
Penn State at Illinois
Indiana vs. Louisville (Indianapolis)
Western Michigan at Iowa
Virginia at Maryland
Bowling Green at Michigan
Washington at Michigan State
Minnesota at North Carolina
NIU at Nebraska
Northwestern at Duke
Western Kentucky at Ohio State
Syracuse at Purdue
Virginia Tech at Rutgers
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin
Saturday, Sept. 23
Iowa at Penn State
Maryland at Michigan State
Rutgers at Michigan
Minnesota at Northwestern
Wisconsin at Purdue
Florida Atlantic at Illinois
Akron at Indiana
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska
Ohio State at Notre Dame
Saturday, Sept. 30
Illinois at Purdue
Indiana at Maryland
Michigan State at Iowa
Michigan at Nebraska
Louisiana at Minnesota
Penn State at Northwestern
Wagner at Rutgers
Saturday, Oct. 7
Nebraska at Illinois
Purdue at Iowa
Maryland at Ohio State
Michigan at Minnesota
Howard at Northwestern
Rutgers at Wisconsin
Saturday, Oct. 14
Illinois at Maryland
Indiana at Michigan
Iowa at Wisconsin
Michigan State at Rutgers
Ohio State at Purdue
UMass at Penn State
Saturday, Oct. 21
Wisconsin at Illinois
Rutgers at Indiana
Minnesota at Iowa
Michigan at Michigan State
Northwestern at Nebraska
Penn State at Ohio State
Saturday, Oct. 28
Indiana at Penn State
Maryland at Northwestern
Michigan State at Minnesota
Purdue at Nebraska
Ohio State at Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 4
Illinois at Minnesota
Wisconsin at Indiana
Iowa at Northwestern
Penn State at Maryland
Purdue at Michigan
Nebraska at Michigan State
Ohio State at Rutgers
Saturday, Nov. 11
Indiana at Illinois
Rutgers at Iowa
Maryland at Nebraska
Michigan at Penn State
Michigan State at Ohio State
Minnesota at Purdue
Northwestern at Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 18
Illinois at Iowa
Michigan State at Indiana
Michigan at Maryland
Minnesota at Ohio State
Nebraska at Wisconsin
Purdue at Northwestern
Rutgers at Penn State
Friday, Nov. 24
Iowa at Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 25
Northwestern at Illinois
Indiana at Purdue
Maryland at Rutgers
Ohio State at Michigan
Penn State at Michigan State
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten Football Championship Game
Indianapolis, Ind.
dang you got this up fast af
If the conference announces a day and time for release, I can prep the post. Then I just have to copy and paste in the schedule once it’s released.
OSU-UM needs to be at night next year, I actually got another YouTube commenter on board with this