2023 Big 12 football schedule release: All 14 team schedules

The Big 12 football schedule for the 2023 season was released on Tuesday afternoon, and it kicks off on Thursday, Aug 31 with Missouri State at Kansas and Kent State at UCF.

Conference play in 2023 begins on Saturday, Sept. 16 with TCU at Houston. The season will conclude with the 2023 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Below are the 2023 Big 12 team-by-team football schedules for each Big 12 school. Click the links to view the full schedule with helmets, stadiums, etc.

2023 Big 12 team-by-team football schedules

2023 Baylor Football Schedule

09/02 – Texas State

09/09 – Utah

09/16 – Long Island

09/23 – Texas

09/30 – at UCF

10/07 – Teas Tech

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Cincinnati

10/28 – Iowa State

11/04 – Houston

11/11 – at Kansas State

11/18 – at TCU

11/25 – West Virginia

2023 BYU Football Schedule

09/02 – Sam Houston

09/09 – Southern Utah

09/16 – at Arkansas

09/23 – at Kansas

09/30 – Cincinnati

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – TCU

10/21 – Texas Tech

10/28 – at Texas

11/04 – at West Virginia

11/11 – Iowa State

11/18 – Oklahoma

11/25 – at Oklahoma State

2023 Cincinnati Football Schedule

09/02 – Eastern Kentucky

09/09 – at Pittsburgh

09/16 – Miami (Ohio)

09/23 – Oklahoma

09/29 – at BYU

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – Iowa State

10/21 – Baylor

10/28 – at Oklahoma State

11/04 – UCF

11/11 – at Houston

11/18 – at West Virginia

11/25 – Kansas

2023 Houston Football Schedule

09/02 – UTSA

09/09 – at Rice

09/16 – TCU

09/23 – Sam Houston

09/30 – at Texas Tech

10/07 – OFF

10/12 – West Virginia

10/21 – Texas

10/28 – at Kansas Sate

11/04 – at Baylor

11/11 – Cincinnati

11/18 – Oklahoma State

11/25 – at UCF

2023 Iowa State Football Schedule

09/02 – Northern Iowa

09/09 – Iowa

09/16 – at Ohio

09/23 – Oklahoma State

09/30 – at Oklahoma

10/07 – TCU

10/14 – at Cincinnati

10/21 – at Baylor

10/28 – OFF

11/04 – Kansas

11/11 – at BYU

11/18 – Texas

11/25 – at Kansas State

2023 Kansas Football Schedule

08/31 – Missouri State

09/09 – Illinois

09/16 – at Nevada

09/23 – BYU

09/30 – at Texas

10/07 – UCF

10/14 – at Oklahoma State

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Oklahoma

11/04 – at Iowa State

11/11 – Texas Tech

11/18 – Kansas State

11/25 – at Cincinnati

2023 Kansas State Football Schedule

09/02 – Southeast Missouri

09/09 – Troy

09/16 – at Missouri

09/23 – UCF

09/30 – OFF

10/06 – at Oklahoma State

10/14 – at Texas Tech

10/21 – TCU

10/28 – Houston

11/04 – at Texas

11/11 – Baylor

11/18 – at Kansas

11/25 – Iowa State

2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule

09/02 – Arkansas State

09/09 – SMU

09/16 – at Tulsa

09/23 – at Cincinnati

09/30 – Iowa State

10/07 – Texas (in Dallas)

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – UCF

10/28 – at Kansas

11/04 – at Oklahoma State

11/11 – West Virginia

11/18 – at BYU

11/24 – TCU

2023 Oklahoma State Football Schedule

09/02 – Central Arkansas

09/09 – at Arizona State

09/16 – South Alabama

09/23 – at Iowa State

09/30 – OFF

10/06 – Kansas State

10/14 – Kansas

10/21 – at West Virginia

10/28 – Cincinnati

11/04 – Oklahoma

11/11 – at UCF

11/18 – at Houston

11/25 – BYU

2023 TCU Football Schedule

09/02 – Colorado

09/09 – Nicholls

09/16 – at Houston

09/23 – SMU

09/30 – West Virginia

10/07 – at Iowa State

10/14 – BYU

10/21 – at Kansas State

10/28 – OFF

11/02 – at Texas Tech

11/11 – Texas

11/18 – Baylor

11/24 – at Oklahoma

2023 Texas Football Schedule

09/02 – Rice

09/09 – at Alabama

09/16 – Wyoming

09/23 – at Baylor

09/30 – Kansas

10/07 – Oklahoma (in Dallas)

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Houston

10/28 – BYU

11/04 – Kansas State

11/11 – at TCU

11/18 – at Iowa Sate

11/24 – Texas Tech

2023 Texas Tech Football Schedule

09/02 – at Wyoming

09/09 – Oregon

09/16 – Tarleton

09/23 – at West Virginia

09/30 – Houston

10/07 – at Baylor

10/14 – Kansas State

10/21 – at BYU

10/28 – OFF

11/02 – TCU

11/11 – at Kansas

11/18 – UCF

11/24 – at Texas

2023 UCF Football Schedule

09/02 – Kent State

09/09 – at Boise State

09/16 – Villanova

09/23 – at Kansas State

09/30 – Baylor

10/07 – at Kansas

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Oklahoma

10/28 – West Virginia

11/04 – at Cincinnati

11/11 – Oklahoma State

11/18 – at Texas Tech

11/25 – Houston

2023 West Virginia Football Schedule