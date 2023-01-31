2023 Big 12 football schedule announced

The 2023 Big 12 football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 16 with TCU at Houston.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development. I look forward to another highly competitive season of Big 12 football, and to welcoming our new members and their fans into the league.”

For the 2023 season, the Big 12 will expand from 10 to 14 teams with the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. They join existing members Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big 12 in 2023 include Utah at Baylor, BYU at Arkansas, Cincinnati at Pitt, UTSA at Houston, Iowa at Iowa State, Illinois at Kansas, Kansas State at Missouri, SMU at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State at Arizona State, Colorado at TCU, Texas at Alabama, Oregon at Texas Tech, UCF at Boise State, and Pitt at West Virginia.

The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be a matchup of the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.

Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2023.

2023 Big 12 Football Schedules

Thursday, Aug. 31

Missouri State at Kansas

Kent State at UCF

Saturday, Sept. 2

Arkansas State at Oklahoma

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State

Colorado at TCU

Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati

Northern Iowa at Iowa State

Rice at Texas

Sam Houston at BYU

Southeast Missouri at Kansas State

Texas State at Baylor

Texas Tech at Wyoming

UTSA at Houston

West Virginia at Penn State

Saturday, Sept. 9

Cincinnati at Pitt

Duquesne at West Virginia

Houston at Rice

Illinois at Kansas

Iowa at Iowa State

Nicholls at TCU

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

Oregon at Texas Tech

SMU at Oklahoma

Texas at Alabama

Troy at Kansas State

UCF at Boise State

Utah at Baylor

Southern Utah at BYU

Saturday, Sept. 16

Iowa State at Ohio

Kansas at Nevada

Kansas State at Missouri

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati

Oklahoma at Tulsa

Pitt at West Virginia

South Alabama at Oklahoma State

Tarleton State at Texas Tech

Villanova at UCF

Wyoming at Texas

BYU at Arkansas

LIU at Baylor

TCU at Houston

Saturday, Sept. 23

Sam Houston at Houston

SMU at TCU

BYU at Kansas

Oklahoma at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

Texas at Baylor

Texas Tech at West Virginia

UCF at Kansas State

Friday, Sept. 29

Cincinnati at BYU

Saturday, Sept. 30

Baylor at UCF

Houston at Texas Tech

Iowa State at Oklahoma

Kansas at Texas

West Virginia at TCU

Friday, Oct. 6

Kansas State at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Oct. 7

Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas, TX)

TCU at Iowa State

Texas Tech at Baylor

UCF at Kansas

Thursday, Oct. 12

West Virginia at Houston

Saturday, Oct. 14

BYU at TCU

Iowa State at Cincinnati

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Kansas State at Texas Tech

Saturday, Oct. 21

Baylor at Cincinnati

Oklahoma State at West Virginia

TCU at Kansas State

Texas at Houston

Texas Tech at BYU

UCF at Oklahoma

Saturday, Oct. 28

BYU at Texas

Cincinnati at Oklahoma State

Houston at Kansas State

Iowa State at Baylor

Oklahoma at Kansas

West Virginia at UCF

Thursday, Nov. 2

TCU at Texas Tech

Saturday, Nov. 4

BYU at West Virginia

Houston at Baylor

Kansas at Iowa State

Kansas State at Texas

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

UCF at Cincinnati

Saturday, Nov. 11

Baylor at Kansas State

Cincinnati at Houston

Iowa State at BYU

Oklahoma State at UCF

Texas at TCU

Texas Tech at Kansas

West Virginia at Oklahoma

Saturday, Nov. 18

Baylor at TCU

Cincinnati at West Virginia

Kansas State at Kansas

Oklahoma at BYU

Oklahoma State at Houston

Texas at Iowa State

UCF at Texas Tech

Friday, Nov. 24

TCU at Oklahoma

Texas Tech at Texas

Saturday, Nov. 25

BYU at Oklahoma State

Houston at UCF

Iowa State at Kansas State

Kansas at Cincinnati

West Virginia at Baylor