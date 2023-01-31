2023 Big 12 football schedule announced

The 2023 Big 12 football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 16 with TCU at Houston.
“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development. I look forward to another highly competitive season of Big 12 football, and to welcoming our new members and their fans into the league.”
For the 2023 season, the Big 12 will expand from 10 to 14 teams with the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. They join existing members Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.
Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big 12 in 2023 include Utah at Baylor, BYU at Arkansas, Cincinnati at Pitt, UTSA at Houston, Iowa at Iowa State, Illinois at Kansas, Kansas State at Missouri, SMU at Oklahoma, Oklahoma State at Arizona State, Colorado at TCU, Texas at Alabama, Oregon at Texas Tech, UCF at Boise State, and Pitt at West Virginia.
The 2023 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be a matchup of the two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play.
Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2023.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Missouri State at Kansas
Kent State at UCF
Saturday, Sept. 2
Arkansas State at Oklahoma
Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Colorado at TCU
Eastern Kentucky at Cincinnati
Northern Iowa at Iowa State
Rice at Texas
Sam Houston at BYU
Southeast Missouri at Kansas State
Texas State at Baylor
Texas Tech at Wyoming
UTSA at Houston
West Virginia at Penn State
Saturday, Sept. 9
Cincinnati at Pitt
Duquesne at West Virginia
Houston at Rice
Illinois at Kansas
Iowa at Iowa State
Nicholls at TCU
Oklahoma State at Arizona State
Oregon at Texas Tech
SMU at Oklahoma
Texas at Alabama
Troy at Kansas State
UCF at Boise State
Utah at Baylor
Southern Utah at BYU
Saturday, Sept. 16
Iowa State at Ohio
Kansas at Nevada
Kansas State at Missouri
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati
Oklahoma at Tulsa
Pitt at West Virginia
South Alabama at Oklahoma State
Tarleton State at Texas Tech
Villanova at UCF
Wyoming at Texas
BYU at Arkansas
LIU at Baylor
TCU at Houston
Saturday, Sept. 23
Sam Houston at Houston
SMU at TCU
BYU at Kansas
Oklahoma at Cincinnati
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
Texas at Baylor
Texas Tech at West Virginia
UCF at Kansas State
Friday, Sept. 29
Cincinnati at BYU
Saturday, Sept. 30
Baylor at UCF
Houston at Texas Tech
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Kansas at Texas
West Virginia at TCU
Friday, Oct. 6
Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Saturday, Oct. 7
Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas, TX)
TCU at Iowa State
Texas Tech at Baylor
UCF at Kansas
Thursday, Oct. 12
West Virginia at Houston
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYU at TCU
Iowa State at Cincinnati
Kansas at Oklahoma State
Kansas State at Texas Tech
Saturday, Oct. 21
Baylor at Cincinnati
Oklahoma State at West Virginia
TCU at Kansas State
Texas at Houston
Texas Tech at BYU
UCF at Oklahoma
Saturday, Oct. 28
BYU at Texas
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State
Houston at Kansas State
Iowa State at Baylor
Oklahoma at Kansas
West Virginia at UCF
Thursday, Nov. 2
TCU at Texas Tech
Saturday, Nov. 4
BYU at West Virginia
Houston at Baylor
Kansas at Iowa State
Kansas State at Texas
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
UCF at Cincinnati
Saturday, Nov. 11
Baylor at Kansas State
Cincinnati at Houston
Iowa State at BYU
Oklahoma State at UCF
Texas at TCU
Texas Tech at Kansas
West Virginia at Oklahoma
Saturday, Nov. 18
Baylor at TCU
Cincinnati at West Virginia
Kansas State at Kansas
Oklahoma at BYU
Oklahoma State at Houston
Texas at Iowa State
UCF at Texas Tech
Friday, Nov. 24
TCU at Oklahoma
Texas Tech at Texas
Saturday, Nov. 25
BYU at Oklahoma State
Houston at UCF
Iowa State at Kansas State
Kansas at Cincinnati
West Virginia at Baylor
Interesting. No byes after October. No Texas vs Oklahoma State (which is almost reason enough for me to hope my Longhorns stay through 2024 and get a little revenge…). A little surprised Texas has KU, KSU, AND ISU. I thought we’d be playing 2 newbies each year, 2 “less traditional” Big 12 opponents each year, and the 5 most “traditional” Big 12 opponents both years (which felt like they’d be OU, TTU, Baylor, TCU, and Oklahoma State for Texas, and Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Iowa State for OU… and if they didn’t want to make OSU play both both years, then either WVU or Houston would be the sub-in for Texas). Did KSU just decide they had a better connection with Texas than OU? Is this all part of some hint that Texas and OU are gone in 2024?
Not that I expected the conference to do Texas or OU any favors, but Texas home slate doesn’t look like the most exciting. Obviously context might change that. We didn’t know TCU and KSU would be the top teams in conference until well after the season began last year. But based on last year, KSU would be the top team Texas played at home, and ironically, Texas beat them last year. Ending the season with a chance for revenge against Tech is good. And I guess maybe we’ll get a shot at actually beating BYU since we struggled with them in recent matchups. I imagine Houston will be revved up for their shot at hosting Texas.
Sorry, just random thoughts at first glance…