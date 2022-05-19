2022 UTEP-Rice football game moved to Thursday

The 2022 UTEP Miners at Rice Owls football game has been moved to Thursday, Rice has announced.

The UTEP-Rice Conference USA game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, will now be played on Thursday, Nov. 3 at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will likely be televised nationally with exact plans to be revealed later this spring.

UTEP and Rice first met on the gridiron in 1996 and have played 24 times overall. In their most recent matchup in 2021, the Miners defeated the Owls 38-28 at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

Rice is slated to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the USC Trojans. The Owls are also scheduled to host non-conference opponents McNeese (Sept. 10) and Louisiana (Sept. 17) and will travel to face Houston (Sept. 24).

Conference USA action for Rice in 2022 kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1 at home against the UAB Blazers.

UTEP is scheduled to open their fall 2022 campaign with a conference game at home against the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Aug. 27 (Week Zero). The following week on Saturday, Sept. 3, UTEP travels to play the Oklahoma Sooners.

Other non-conference contests for the Miners in 2022 include New Mexico State (Sept. 10) and Boise State (Sept. 23) at home and New Mexico (Sept. 17) on the road.

Football Schedules