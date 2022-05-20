2022 USFL Schedule: Week 6 action kicks off on Saturday

Week 6 of the 2022 USFL Schedule kicks off on Saturday, May 21 with a pair of contests

The Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) and the Philadelphia Stars (2-3) get the action started at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be televised by NBC at 1:00pm ET / 12:00pm CT.

Saturday evening at 7:30pm ET, the undefeated Birmingham Stallions (5-0) will square off with the Michigan Panthers (1-4). The contest will also be televised by NBC.

Week 6 action continues on Sunday, May 22 with two more contests, both at Protective Stadium. The Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) and New Orleans Breakers (3-2) take the field first at 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT with television coverage via FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Then at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT, the Houston Gamblers (1-4) take on the New Jersey Generals (4-1) and the game will be televised by FOX.

The 2022 USFL schedule consists of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham, Ala. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the complete USFL schedule for Week 6 of the 2022 season (all times Eastern).

2022 USFL SCHEDULE | WEEK 6

Saturday, May 21

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia – 1pm, NBC

Michigan at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC

Sunday, May 22

Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 12pm, FS1

Houston at New Jersey – 4pm, FOX

