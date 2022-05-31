2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 9

Kickoff times and TV for Week 9 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.

All four USFL games in Week 9 will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Games in Week 8 and Week 10 are scheduled to be contested at historic Legion Field.

Week 9 action will kickoff on Saturday, June 11 with the Michigan Panthers (1-6) hosting the New Jersey Generals (6-1) at 1:00pm ET with television coverage via NBC. Later on Saturday, the Birmingham Stallions (7-0) will host the Houston Gamblers (1-6) and the game will be televised by the USA Network at 6:00pm ET.

Week 9 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, June 12 with a pair of contests, beginning at 4:00pm ET on FOX with the New Orleans Breakers (5-2) hosting the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4). Then at 7:30pm ET, the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6) host the Philadelphia Stars (4-3) on FS1.

Two teams, the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals, have locked up playoff spots.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2022 USFL season.

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 8

Friday, June 3

Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 8pm, USA

Saturday, June 4

New Orleans at Birmingham – 3pm, FOX

Sunday, June 5

Michigan at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX

Houston at Tampa Bay – 4pm, Peacock

WEEK 9

Saturday, June 11

New Jersey at Michigan – 1pm, NBC

Houston at Birmingham – 6pm, USA

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 7:30pm, FS1

