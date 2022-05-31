2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 9

Kickoff times and TV for Week 9 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.
All four USFL games in Week 9 will be played at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Games in Week 8 and Week 10 are scheduled to be contested at historic Legion Field.
Week 9 action will kickoff on Saturday, June 11 with the Michigan Panthers (1-6) hosting the New Jersey Generals (6-1) at 1:00pm ET with television coverage via NBC. Later on Saturday, the Birmingham Stallions (7-0) will host the Houston Gamblers (1-6) and the game will be televised by the USA Network at 6:00pm ET.
Week 9 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, June 12 with a pair of contests, beginning at 4:00pm ET on FOX with the New Orleans Breakers (5-2) hosting the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4). Then at 7:30pm ET, the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-6) host the Philadelphia Stars (4-3) on FS1.
Two teams, the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals, have locked up playoff spots.
The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
USFL TEAM SCHEDULES
North Division
- 2022 Pittsburgh Maulers Schedule
- 2022 Philadelphia Stars Schedule
- 2022 New Jersey Generals Schedule
- 2022 Michigan Panthers Schedule
South Division
- 2022 Tampa Bay Bandits Schedule
- 2022 New Orleans Breakers Schedule
- 2022 Houston Gamblers Schedule
- 2022 Birmingham Stallions Schedule
Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2022 USFL season. USFL tickets are available from our vendor StubHub (we may receive a small commission from any sales).
2022 USFL SCHEDULE
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 8
Friday, June 3
Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 8pm, USA
Saturday, June 4
New Orleans at Birmingham – 3pm, FOX
Sunday, June 5
Michigan at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX
Houston at Tampa Bay – 4pm, Peacock
WEEK 9
Saturday, June 11
New Jersey at Michigan – 1pm, NBC
Houston at Birmingham – 6pm, USA
Sunday, June 12
Tampa Bay at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 7:30pm, FS1
USFL SCHEDULES
- USFL Schedule (week-by-week)
- USFL Playoff Schedule
- USFL Team Schedules
I love the USFL. I know many may not be into it, but I love football and have found the season interesting. It appears we’re headed for Birmingham vs. New Jersey!