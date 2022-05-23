2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 8

Kickoff times and TV for Week 8 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.

All four USFL games in Week 8 will be played at historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. All games to date have been played at Protective Stadium.

Week 8 action will kickoff on Friday, June 3 with the New Jersey Generals (5-1) hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-5) at 8:00pm ET with television coverage via the USA Network.

USFL action continues on Saturday, June 4 with one contest. The Birmingham Stallions (6-0) play host to the New Orleans Breakers (4-2) and the game will be televised by FOX at 3:00pm ET.

Week 8 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, June 5 with a pair of contests, beginning at Noon ET on FOX with the Philadelphia Stars (3-3) hosting the Michigan Panthers (1-5). Then at 4:00pm ET, the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-3) host the Houston Gamblers (1-5) and the game will be streamed by Peacock.

The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicked off on Saturday, April 16 at Protective Stadium. The Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in that contest.

Overall, the USFL schedule consists of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 7 and 8 of the 2022 USFL season.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 7

Saturday, May 28

New Jersey at Tampa Bay – 12pm, USA

New Orleans at Michigan – 9pm, FS1

Sunday, May 29

Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 2pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Houston – 6pm, Peacock

WEEK 8

Friday, June 3

Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 8pm, USA

Saturday, June 4

New Orleans at Birmingham – 3pm, FOX

Sunday, June 5

Michigan at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX

Houston at Tampa Bay – 4pm, Peacock

