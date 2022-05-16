2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 7

Kickoff times and TV for Week 7 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will again host all four USFL games during Week 7. The action will kickoff with a pair of games slated for Saturday, May 28. The New Jersey Generals (4-1) will face the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-2) at 12:00pm ET on the USA Network, and that contest will be followed by the New Orleans Breakers (3-2) against the Michigan Panthers (1-4) at 9:00pm ET on FS1.

Week 7 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, May 29 with a second pair of contests, beginning at 2:00pm ET on FOX with the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-4) hosting the Birmingham Stallions (5-0). The week concludes with the Houston Gamblers (1-4) hosting the Philadelphia Stars (2-3) at 6:00pm ET and the game will be streamed by Peacock.

USFL games in Week 8 and Week 10 will be contested at historic Legion Field in Birmingham.

The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicked off on Saturday, April 16 at Protective Stadium. The Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in that contest.

Overall, the USFL schedule consists of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

USFL TEAM SCHEDULES

North Division

South Division

Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2022 USFL season.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 6

Saturday, May 21

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia – 1pm, NBC

Michigan at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC

Sunday, May 22

Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 12pm, FS1

Houston at New Jersey – 4pm, FOX

WEEK 7

Saturday, May 28

New Jersey at Tampa Bay – 12pm, USA

New Orleans at Michigan – 9pm, FS1

Sunday, May 29

Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 2pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Houston – 6pm, Peacock

USFL SCHEDULES