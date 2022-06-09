The 2022 SEC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each SEC team.

The 2022 season gets underway for the SEC in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 when the Vanderbilt Commodores travel to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at 10:30pm ET.

Two SEC teams begin their 2022 campaigns on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tennessee Volunteers host the Ball State Cardinals at 7:00pm ET (SEC Network) and the Missouri Tigers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 8:00pm ET (ESPNU).

Saturday of Week 1 (Sept. 3) features four good non-conference games, one of which will be played at a neutral site. The Georgia Bulldogs face the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., at 3:30pm ET (ABC), the Arkansas Razorbacks host the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30pm ET (ESPN), the Florida Gators host the Utah Utes at 7:00pm ET (ESPN), and the Mississippi State Bulldogs host the Memphis Tigers at 7:30pm ET (ESPNU).

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game is set for 7:30pm ET on ABC.

The first conference games of the 2022 season are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 (Week 2). The Kentucky Wildcats travel to take on the Florida Gators, while the Arkansas Razorbacks host the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and it will be televised by CBS at 4:00pm ET.

Helmet schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be posted over the next couple of weeks.

