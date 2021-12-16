2022 Pac-12 football schedule announced

The 2022 Pac-12 Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 10 with USC at Stanford.

All games played at Pac-12 sites will be televised by either an ESPN network, ABC, FOX, FOX Sports 1 or the Pac-12 Networks.

Top non-conference games for each Pac-12 school in 2021 include Mississippi State at Arizona, Arizona State at Oklahoma State, Cal at Notre Dame, Colorado at Minnesota, Oregon vs. Georgia (in Atlanta, Ga.), Boise State at Oregon State, BYU at Stanford, South Alabama at UCLA, Notre Dame at USC, Utah at Florida, Michigan State at Washington, and Washington State at Wisconsin.

The 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2022 Pac-12 Football Schedules



Pac-12 North

Pac-12 South

2022 Pac-12 Football Schedule