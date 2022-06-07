2022 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized

The 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Five other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.

Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2022 NFL season.

2022 NFL Preseason Schedule

* All times Eastern.

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME

Thursday, Aug. 4

Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas – 8pm, NBC

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 11

NY Giants at New England – 7:00pm

Tennessee at Baltimore – 7:30pm

Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit – 6:00pm

Cleveland at Jacksonville – 7:00pm

Arizona at Cincinnati – 7:30pm

NY Jets at Philadelphia – 7:30pm

Green Bay at San Francisco – 8:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 13

Kansas City at Chicago – 1:00pm

Carolina at Washington – 1:00pm

Indianapolis at Buffalo – 4:00pm

Seattle at Pittsburgh – 7:00pm

Miami at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm

New Orleans at Houston – 8:00pm

Dallas at Denver – 9:00pm

LA Rams at LA Chargers – 10:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas – 4:25pm

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 18

Chicago at Seattle – 8:00pm, ESPN

Friday, Aug. 19

Carolina at New England – 7:00pm

New Orleans at Green Bay – 8:00pm

Houston at LA Rams – 10:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 20

Denver at Buffalo – 1:00pm

Detroit at Indianapolis – 1:00pm

Washington at Kansas City – 4:00pm

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville – 7:00pm

Las Vegas at Miami – 7:00pm

San Francisco at Minnesota – 7:00pm

Tampa Bay at Tennessee – 7:00pm

Dallas at LA Chargers – 10:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland – 1:00pm

Cincinnati at NY Giants – 7:00pm

Baltimore at Arizona – 8:00pm, FOX

Monday, Aug. 22

Atlanta at NY Jets – 8:00pm, ESPN

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City – 8:00pm

San Francisco at Houston – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina – 7:00pm

Seattle at Dallas – 8:00pm

LA Chargers at New Orleans – 8:00pm

New England at Las Vegas – 8:15pm

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta – 3:00pm

LA Rams at Cincinnati – 6:00pm

Washington at Baltimore – 7:00pm

Chicago at Cleveland – 7:00pm

Philadelphia at Miami – 7:00pm

Arizona at Tennessee – 7:00pm

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis – 7:30pm

Minnesota at Denver – 9:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 28

NY Giants at NY Jets – 1:00pm

Detroit at Pittsburgh – 4:30pm, CBS

The NFL Schedule for the 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

NFL Preseason Schedule