2022 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized

The 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.
Five other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.
Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2022 NFL season.
2022 NFL Preseason Schedule
* All times Eastern.
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME
Thursday, Aug. 4
Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas – 8pm, NBC
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 11
NY Giants at New England – 7:00pm
Tennessee at Baltimore – 7:30pm
Friday, Aug. 12
Atlanta at Detroit – 6:00pm
Cleveland at Jacksonville – 7:00pm
Arizona at Cincinnati – 7:30pm
NY Jets at Philadelphia – 7:30pm
Green Bay at San Francisco – 8:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 13
Kansas City at Chicago – 1:00pm
Carolina at Washington – 1:00pm
Indianapolis at Buffalo – 4:00pm
Seattle at Pittsburgh – 7:00pm
Miami at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm
New Orleans at Houston – 8:00pm
Dallas at Denver – 9:00pm
LA Rams at LA Chargers – 10:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 14
Minnesota at Las Vegas – 4:25pm
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 18
Chicago at Seattle – 8:00pm, ESPN
Friday, Aug. 19
Carolina at New England – 7:00pm
New Orleans at Green Bay – 8:00pm
Houston at LA Rams – 10:00pm
Saturday, Aug. 20
Denver at Buffalo – 1:00pm
Detroit at Indianapolis – 1:00pm
Washington at Kansas City – 4:00pm
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville – 7:00pm
Las Vegas at Miami – 7:00pm
San Francisco at Minnesota – 7:00pm
Tampa Bay at Tennessee – 7:00pm
Dallas at LA Chargers – 10:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 21
Philadelphia at Cleveland – 1:00pm
Cincinnati at NY Giants – 7:00pm
Baltimore at Arizona – 8:00pm, FOX
Monday, Aug. 22
Atlanta at NY Jets – 8:00pm, ESPN
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 25
Green Bay at Kansas City – 8:00pm
San Francisco at Houston – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Friday, Aug. 26
Buffalo at Carolina – 7:00pm
Seattle at Dallas – 8:00pm
LA Chargers at New Orleans – 8:00pm
New England at Las Vegas – 8:15pm
Saturday, Aug. 27
Jacksonville at Atlanta – 3:00pm
LA Rams at Cincinnati – 6:00pm
Washington at Baltimore – 7:00pm
Chicago at Cleveland – 7:00pm
Philadelphia at Miami – 7:00pm
Arizona at Tennessee – 7:00pm
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis – 7:30pm
Minnesota at Denver – 9:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 28
NY Giants at NY Jets – 1:00pm
Detroit at Pittsburgh – 4:30pm, CBS
The NFL Schedule for the 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.