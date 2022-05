2022 Conference USA football TV schedule announced

The 2022 Conference USA football TV schedule has been announced. Every C-USA football game in 2022 is expected to be available via television or streaming.

Five Conference USA members will kickoff their seasons on Saturday, Aug. 27 (Week Zero). Western Kentucky will host Austin Peay at 12:00pm ET on CBSSN, while Charlotte will travel to face Florida Atlantic in a conference matchup at 7:00pm ET, also on CBSSN. Later, North Texas travels to take on UTEP at 9:00pm ET with streaming provided by Stadium.

The remaining six Conference USA teams will begin their seasons between Thursday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 3.

The 2022 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2. The game will be televised by CBSSN at a time to be announced.

Listed below are the Conference USA TV games that were announced on Thursday, May 26. More games will be announced this summer, while others will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

2022 Conference USA Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Austin Peay at WKU – 12pm, CBSSN

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic – 7pm, CBSSN

North Texas at UTEP – 9pm, Stadium

Thursday, Sept. 1

Bryant at FIU – 7pm, ESPN3

Alabama A&M at UAB – 8pm, CBSSN

LA Tech at Missouri – 8pm, ESPNU

Friday, Sept. 2

William & Mary at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN3

Saturday, Sept. 3

Houston at UTSA – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UTEP at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, FOX

Florida Atlantic at Ohio – 6pm, ESPN+

MTSU at James Madison – 6pm, ESPN+

Rice at USC – 6pm, P12N

SMU at North Texas – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 10

Maryland at Charlotte – 3:30pm, Stadium

UAB at Liberty – 6pm, ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN3

FIU at Texas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN3

Texas Southern at North Texas – 7:30pm, ESPN3

McNeese at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPN3

New Mexico State at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 17

WKU at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Georgia Southern at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

Charlotte at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Tennessee State at MTSU – 7pm, ESPN network

Louisiana at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPN+

UCF at FAU – 7:30pm, CBSSN

LA Tech at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN

UTSA at Texas – 8pm, LHN

Friday, Sept. 23

Boise State at UTEP – 9pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 24

FIU at WKU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Texas Southern at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium

Florida Atlantic at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN

Friday, Sept. 30

UTSA at MTSU – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Florida Atlantic at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN network

UTEP at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN network

Troy at WKU – 7pm, ESPN network

UAB at Rice – 7:30pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Oct. 8

MTSU at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

WKU at UTSA – 6pm, ESPN network

UConn at FIU – 7pm, ESPN network

UTEP at LA Tech – 7pm, ESPN network

Friday, Oct. 14

UTSA at FIU – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 15

Charlotte at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

WKU at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN network

Rice at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN network

Friday, Oct. 21

UAB at WKU – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 22

Rice at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN network

North Texas at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium

FIU at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Florida Atlantic at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN network

Friday, Oct. 28

LA Tech at FIU – 8pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 29

Charlotte at Rice – 2pm, ESPN network

North Texas at WKU – 3:30pm, Stadium

UAB at Florida Atlantic – 7pm, CBSSN

MTSU at UTEP – 9pm, ESPN network

Thursday, Nov. 3

UTEP at Rice – 7pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Nov. 5

WKU at Charlotte – 12pm, CBSSN

MTSU at LA Tech – 3pm, ESPN network

UTSA at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

FIU at North Texas – 4pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 12

Florida Atlantic at FIU – 12pm, Stadium

Rice at WKU – 2pm, ESPN network

North Texas at UAB – 3:30pm, Stadium

Charlotte at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 19

UTSA at Rice – 1pm, ESPN network

Florida Atlantic at MTSU – 3:30pm, ESPN network

LA Tech at Charlotte – 3:30pm, ESPN network

FIU at UTEP – 4pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 26

WKU at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN

Rice at North Texas – 2pm, ESPN network

UTEP at UTSA – 3:30pm, Stadium

UAB at LA Tech – 3:30pm, CBSSN

MTSU at FIU – 6pm, ESPN network

