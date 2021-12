2022 Big 12 football schedule announced

The 2022 Big 12 football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 10 with Kansas visiting West Virginia.

Top non-conference match-ups for each team in the Big 12 in 2022 include Baylor at BYU, Iowa State at Iowa, Kansas at Houston, Missouri at Kansas State, Oklahoma at Nebraska, Arizona State at Oklahoma State, TCU at Colorado, Alabama at Texas, Texas Tech at NC State, and West Virginia at Virginia Tech.

The 2022 Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dates are subject to change as adjustments are expected to accommodate television partners’ requests. Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and special dates are due to the conference by June 1, 2022.

2022 Big 12 Football Schedules

2022 Big 12 Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 3

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State

Louisiana Tech at Baylor

Murray State at Texas Tech

South Dakota at Kansas State

Southeast Missouri at Iowa State

TCU at Colorado

Tennessee Tech at Kansas

ULM at Texas

UTEP at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Pitt

Saturday, Sept. 10

Alabama at Texas

Arizona State at Oklahoma State

Baylor at BYU

Houston at Texas Tech

Iowa State at Iowa

Kansas at West Virginia

Kent State at Oklahoma

Missouri at Kansas State

Tarleton State at TCU

Saturday, Sept. 17

Kansas at Houston

Ohio at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Nebraska

Texas State at Baylor

Texas Tech at NC State

Towson at West Virginia

Tulane at Kansas State

UAPB at Oklahoma State

UTSA at Texas

Saturday, Sept. 24

Baylor at Iowa State

Duke at Kansas

Kansas State at Oklahoma

TCU at SMU

Texas at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Saturday, Oct. 1

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Iowa State at Kansas

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Oklahoma at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

Saturday, Oct. 8

Kansas State at Iowa State

TCU at Kansas

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor at West Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 15

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday, Oct. 22

Kansas at Baylor

Kansas State at TCU

Texas at Oklahoma State

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Thursday, Oct. 27

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Saturday, Oct. 29

Baylor at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Kansas State

TCU at West Virginia

Saturday, Nov. 5

Baylor at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas at Kansas State

Texas Tech at TCU

Saturday, Nov. 12

Kansas State at Baylor

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at West Virginia

TCU at Texas

Saturday, Nov. 19

TCU at Baylor

Texas Tech at Iowa State

Texas at Kansas

Kansas State at West Virginia

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Saturday, Nov. 26

Baylor at Texas

Iowa State at TCU

Kansas at Kansas State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Saturday, Dec. 3

Big 12 Football Championship Game (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)