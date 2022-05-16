2022 Alabama at Texas football game to be televised by FOX

The 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas Longhorns football game will be televised by FOX, the network announced on Monday.

Alabama will travel to take on Texas at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. A kickoff time for the game was not announced, although Matt Leinart, an analyst on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, tweeted the hashtag #BigNoonKickoff.

The 2022 Alabama-Texas matchup is the first game of a home-and-home series that concludes at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The game will also pit Alabama head coach Nick Saban against his former offensive coordinator from the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Steve Sarkisian.

The announcement of the Alabama-Texas television network and possible kickoff time will be one of several early season games revealed over the next week or two. Kickoff time and television/streaming for most games from Week Zero through Week 3 will be announced in early June, likely just after Memorial Day weekend.

Alabama is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 at home against the Utah State Aggies. Texas also opens their 2022 slate at home on the same day against the ULM Warhawks.

