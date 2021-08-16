2021 Preseason AP Poll released

The 2021 Preseason AP Poll has been released and the Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked first. Alabama received 47 of the 63 first-place votes and 1,548 total points.

Alabama is also ranked first in the Coaches Poll that was released on Tuesday, August 10.

The Oklahoma Sooners debut in second place behind the Crimson Tide. Oklahoma received six first-place votes and 1,462 total points.

The Clemson Tigers also received six first-place votes and were 15 points behind the Sooners (1,447 total points) to come in at third in the preseason AP poll.

Rounding out the top five are the Ohio State Buckeyes (one first-place vote; 1,393 total points), and the Georgia Bulldogs (three first-place votes; 1,364 total points).

The Sun Belt landed two teams in the AP Poll. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked 22nd and 23rd, respectively.

The Big Ten, SEC, and Pac-12 lead all conferences with five teams each in the AP Top 25 poll. The ACC and Big 12 are next with three teams apiece, followed by the Sun Belt with two teams in the Top 25. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:

SEC – 5

5 Big Ten – 5

5 Pac-12 – 5

5 ACC – 3

3 Big 12 – 3

3 Sun Belt – 2

2 AAC – 1

1 IND – 1

The complete 2021 Preseason AP Poll is listed below (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Alabama (47)

2. Oklahoma (6)

3. Clemson (6)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Georgia (3)

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami FL

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2