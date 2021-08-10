2021 preseason Coaches Poll released

The 2021 preseason Coaches Poll has been released and the Alabama Crimson Tide top the rankings. Alabama received 63 of the 65 first place votes and 1,621 total points.

Alabama is followed by Clemson in second, Oklahoma in third, Ohio State in fourth, and Georgia in fifth. Rounding out the top ten are Texas A&M (6th), Notre Dame (7th), Iowa State (8th), North Carolina (9th), and Cincinnati (10th).

Oklahoma is the only other team besides Alabama that received first place votes (2).

The SEC leads all conferences with six teams in the Top 25 poll. The Big Ten follows with five ranked teams. Listed below is the full conference breakdown:

SEC – 6

– 6 Big Ten – 5

– 5 Big 12 – 4

– 4 ACC – 3

– 3 Pac-12 – 3

3 SBC – 2

– 2 AAC – 1

1 IND – 1

The complete 2021 Preseason Coaches Poll is listed below (first place votes in parentheses):

1. Alabama (63)

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma (2)

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami FL

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Utah 145, Northwestern 120, Arizona State 90, Auburn 84, Liberty 68, Brigham Young 53, Texas Christian 48, Michigan 30, Central Florida 29, NC State 27, Boise State 27, Kentucky 20, San Jose State 18, Army 13, Virginia Tech 9, Missouri 8, UCLA 7, Tulsa 6, Pittsburgh 6, Boston College 6, Houston 5, Ball State 5, West Virginia 4, Southern Methodist 4, Appalachian State 4, UAB 3, Arkansas 3, Nevada 2, Mississippi State 2, Air Force 2, Stanford 1, Marshall 1, Florida State 1, California 1