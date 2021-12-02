2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game: Matchup, how to watch

The 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game is set with the No. 17 Utah Utes taking on the No. 10 Oregon Ducks. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Utah Utes won the South Division with a conference-best 8-1 record (9-3 overall), which designates them as the home team. Utah will be making their third appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Utes lost in both previous appearances, 10-3 to the Washington Huskies in 2018 and 37-15 to Oregon in 2019.

Oregon (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) won the North Division by one game over the Washington State Cougars. The Ducks will be making their fifth appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game following victories in 2011 over UCLA (49-31), in 2014 against Arizona (51-13), in 2019 against Utah (37-15), and in 2020 against USC (31-24).

Utah and Oregon met earlier this season on Nov. 20 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Utes won that contest 38-7. Overall, the two schools have met 34 times on the gridiron with Oregon holding a 23-11 advantage in the series.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network currently projects Utah to defeat Oregon and then play in the Rose Bowl Game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He projects the Ducks to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game

Matchup: (10) Oregon vs. (17) Utah

(10) Oregon vs. (17) Utah

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 Time: 8:00pm ET

ABC

ABC Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter)

