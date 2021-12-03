2021 Mountain West Championship Game: Matchup, how to watch

The 2021 Mountain West Championship Game is set with the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs hosting the Utah State Aggies. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

San Diego State will be making their third appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game after finishing 7-1 in conference play this season (11-1 overall). The Aztecs clinched the top spot and the West Division by one game over the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-2).

Utah State clinched their spot in the championship game after finishing 6-2 in the Mountain Division (9-3 overall). The Aggies were tied with the Air Force Falcons, but defeated the Falcons earlier this season, 49-45.

The Utah State Aggies will be making their second appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Aggies fell to Fresno State, 24-17, in the inaugural championship game in 2013.

Tickets for the 2021 Mountain West Championship Game are available from our partner StubHub. The get-in price is currently $10 plus fees.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network projects San Diego State to play the Oregon State Beavers in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl and Utah State to take on the Kent State Golden Flashes in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

2021 Mountain West Championship Game

Matchup: Utah State at (19) San Diego State

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Time: 3:00pm ET

TV: FOX

Crew: Joe Davis (play by play), Brock Huard (color), and Bruce Feldman (reporter)

Joe Davis (play by play), Brock Huard (color), and Bruce Feldman (reporter) Tickets: Buy Tickets

