2021 MAC Championship Game: Matchup, how to watch

The 2021 MAC Championship Game is set with the Kent State Golden Flashes taking on the Northern Illinois Huskies. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Kent State clinched the East Division title of the Mid-American Conference with a 6-2 record (7-5 overall). The Golden Flashes fell to Northern Illinois, 44-37 in double-overtime, in their only previous MAC Championship Game appearance in 2012.

Northern Illinois also finished 6-2 in the MAC’s West Division (8-4 overall), tied with the Central Michigan Chippewas. The Huskies won the tie-breaker by virtue of defeating Central Michigan earlier this season, 39-38.

The Huskies will be making their ninth overall appearance in the MAC Championship Game, which leads all schools. Northern Illinois won the championship in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2018 and suffered defeats in 2005, 2010, 2013, and 2015.

Tickets for the 2021 MAC Championship Game are available from our vendor StubHub. The get-in price is currently under $10 plus fees.

In his latest bowl projections, The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy has Kent State facing the Utah State Aggies in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl and Northern Illinois taking on the Boise State Broncos in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

2021 MAC Championship Game

Matchup: Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Location: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Ford Field – Detroit, MI Date: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), and Paul Carcaterra (reporter)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), and Paul Carcaterra (reporter) Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

