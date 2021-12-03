2021 Big 12 Championship Game: Matchup, how to watch

The 2021 Big 12 Championship Game is set with the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys facing the No. 9 Baylor Bears. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Big 12, which does not have divisions, was led by Oklahoma State and Baylor this season. The Cowboys finished the regular-season 8-1 in conference action, while the Bears went 7-2 and held the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Oklahoma Sooners, who were also 7-2. The top two teams in the standings play in the title game.

This will mark the first championship game appearance for Oklahoma State and the second appearance for Baylor. In their first appearance in 2019, Baylor fell to Oklahoma 30-23 in Arlington.

Since the Big 12 plays a full round-robin schedule, Oklahoma State and Baylor squared off earlier this season at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys defeated the Bears in that contest, 24-14.

A victory in the Big 12 Championship Game could possibly propel Oklahoma State (11-1 overall) to the College Football Playoff, but that would depend on what happens in the other conference championship games.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Oklahoma State to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals and face the Michigan Wolverines in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. He projects that Baylor will play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

