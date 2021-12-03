2021 American Athletic Conference Championship Game: Matchup, how to watch

The 2021 American Athletic Conference Championship Game is set with the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats hosting the No. 21 Houston Cougars. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game after finishing 8-0 in conference play. The Bearcats are 12-0 overall and will be making their third American Athletic Conference Championship Game appearance.

Cincinnati defeated Tulsa 27-24 in last seasons matchup and fell to the Memphis Tigers in the 2019 edition of the game, 29-24.

Houston also finished 8-0 in conference play (11-1 overall) and in a tie for the best regular-season record with Cincinnati. The Bearcats earned the right to host the championship game due to their higher standing in the College Football Playoff rankings.

This will be Houston’s second appearance in the championship game following a victory over the Temple Owls in the inaugural championship game in 2015, 24-13.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Cincinnati to defeat Houston and play the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. Houston is projected to face the Boston College Eagles in the inaugural Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

2021 American Athletic Conference Championship Game

Matchup: (21) Houston at (4) Cincinnati

Location: Nippert Stadium – Cincinnati, OH

Date: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Time: 4:00pm ET

TV: ABC

ABC Crew: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Katie George (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

