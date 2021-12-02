search

2021 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, tickets, time, and TV

By Brian Wilmer - December 2, 2021
2021 ACC Championship Game

The 2021 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the No. 15 Pittsburgh Panthers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Tickets for the 2021 ACC Championship Game are available from our vendor StubHub. Prices begin just shy of $30, plus fees.

Wake Forest claimed their spot in the ACC Championship Game by winning the Atlantic Division of the league. The Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1 ACC) will make their second appearance in the game, joining the 2006 contest — before which they were also ironically ranked 16th — that Wake won, 9-6, over Georgia Tech.

Pittsburgh clinched their spot in the championship game after cruising to a 7-1 record in the Coastal Division, finishing two games ahead of the Miami Hurricanes. The Panthers (10-2, 7-1 ACC) will be making their second appearance in the game. The Panthers were defeated, 42-10, by Clemson in 2018.

The teams have faced off just once in their history. Pittsburgh claimed a 34-13 result in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Nov. 17, 2018. Panther quarterback Kenny Pickett was 23-for-30 through the air in the game, throwing for 316 yards and three scores.

A win for either team in the ACC Championship Game would send them to one of the bowl games with which the ACC has tie-ins. A New Year’s Six bowl is a likely destination for the champion.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network currently projects the Pittsburgh Panthers to face the Ole Miss Rebels in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. He projects that the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will face off with the Texas A&M Aggies in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

2021 ACC Championship Game 

  • Matchup: (16) Wake Forest vs. (15) Pittsburgh
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
  • Time: 8:00pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Crew: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (reporter)
  • Tickets: Buy Tickets

