2020 Virginia-Old Dominion football game rescheduled for 2028

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Old Dominion Monarchs have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2028 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Virginia was previously scheduled to travel to play Old Dominion on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Cavaliers will now travel to take on the Monarchs at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from the University of Virginia via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

The rescheduled contest is part of a three-game series that began on Sept. 21, 2019 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va. The Cavaliers defeated the Monarchs in that contest, 28-17, which was the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Virginia now has three scheduled non-conference games for the 2028 season. After opening at Old Dominion, the Cavaliers are scheduled to travel to play the Indiana Hoosiers on Sept. 16 and will also host the Richmond Spiders on a date to be determined.

In addition to hosting Virginia in 2028, Old Dominion is also slated to travel to face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 9 that season.

