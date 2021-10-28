2020 Army-UConn football game rescheduled for 2033

The Army Black Knights and the UConn Huskies have agreed to reschedule their canceled football game in 2020 to the 2033 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Army was previously scheduled to travel to play UConn on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Black Knights will now travel to face the Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2033, according to a copy of the contract addendum obtained from the University of Connecticut via a state Freedom of Information Act request. The contract addendum was executed on March 16, 2021.

The rescheduled game in 2020 is part of a four-game, home-and-home series that began this season at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y. The two schools will also meet in West Point on Nov. 19, 2022 and in East Hartford on Oct. 23, 2027. The game in 2027 was originally scheduled for Nov. 27, but was changed to Oct. 23 per a copy of a contract addendum also obtained from UConn.

Army and UConn also have a separate four-game agreement for games in East Hartford on Sept. 7, 2024 and Nov. 10, 2029 and in West Point on Oct. 11, 2025 and Oct. 14, 2028.

Army and UConn first met on the gridiron in 1979 and the two schools have squared off a total of eight times. Army defeated UConn 52-21 in West Point earlier this season on Sept. 18, but the Huskies still lead the overall series 5-3.

