2020 Arizona-Texas Tech football game rescheduled for 2034

The Arizona Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2034 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Texas Tech was previously scheduled to host Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Red Raiders will now host the Wildcats at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2034, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Texas Tech University via a Texas Public Information Act request.

The rescheduled contest is part of a home-and-home series that began on Sept. 14, 2019 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Red Raiders in that contest, 28-14.

Texas Tech and Arizona first met on the gridiron in 1932 in Lubbock and the Red Raiders currently hold a 26-5-2 advantage in the all-time series.

The Texas Tech-Arizona contest in 2034 is now the first scheduled non-conference matchup for each team that season.

Texas Tech finished the 2021 regular-season 6-6 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 action. The Red Raiders will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Arizona finished a disappointing 1-11 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 action in 2021. It was the first season under new head coach Jedd Fisch.

