10 FCS teams planning new conference, move to FBS, per report

Ten Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools are planning to create a football-only conference and move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), according to an ESPN report.
According to the report, the remaining football members of the ASUN Conference and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) have each signed an agreement to form a new league. The schools include four from the ASUN — Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas, and North Alabama — and five from the WAC — Stephen F. Austin, Abilene Christian, Utah Tech, Southern Utah, and Tarleton State.
The 10th school, the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV), doesn’t currently sponsor football, but plans to begin their program in 2025 and compete in the WAC.
The 10-team league plans to transition to the FBS level “at the earliest practicable date,” per documents obtained by ESPN. A transition from FCS to FBS is usually a two-year process, per NCAA rules.
More from the ESPN report:
The league hasn’t picked a name but has narrowed the options. In the founding documents, it’s referred to as “ASUN-WAC Football,” which won’t be the name moving forward.
The programs from the two conferences are familiar with each other after partnering in 2021 and 2022 to gain automatic qualification for the FCS playoff.
The reasoning for the new league is, according to sources, “greater certainty in scheduling and recruiting” and a clear pathway to the highest levels of college football. Also, the schools expect increased revenue through a more lucrative broadcast contract and increased guarantee-game revenue because the games would count toward bowl eligibility if they became an FBS league.
The report comes on the heels of a major round of conference realignment last year that resulted in four FCS programs announcing moves to the FBS level. James Madison moved up and began play in the Sun Belt Conference this season.
Jacksonville State and Sam Houston are slated to move up to the FBS level on July 1, 2023, followed by Kennesaw State one year later on July 1, 2024. All three teams will compete in Conference USA.
This is ridiculous…. These schools along with about 10 others have no reason to be in FBS. And then they’ll complain when Power 5 breaks away. 140 schools is way too many for FBS
FBS will never stop growing. At the same time, the existing FBS conferences may not be done with realignment. If the Big 12 decides to add more schools for 2025, it would start a ripple effect that may bring at least some of the schools in this article into existing FBS conferences. A proposal for the Sun Belt to add Eastern Kentucky and Stephen F. Austin would not be directly part of this ripple effect, since they would be retaining their 14 existing schools and going to 16 with the aim of scheduling the following games on Thanksgiving week: Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina, Arkansas State-Southern Miss, Eastern Kentucky-Marshall, Georgia Southern-Georgia State, James Madison-Old Dominion, Louisiana-ULM, South Alabama-Troy, and Stephen F. Austin-Texas State.
This could be rendered irrelevant if existing FBS conferences decide to poach more schools.
Eastern Kentucky and Stephen F. Austin should join the Sun Belt, while the remaining ASUN schools in this group could join C-USA if it loses FIU and Middle Tennessee to the American if that conference were to lose Memphis, SMU, South Florida, Temple, and Tulane to the Big 12 (McNeese from the Southland would also join C-USA to even that league out at 12 full members).
Sad, really…money destroying College football. I am not naive. I saw this coming. I just hoped that the FBS, with their high broadcast revenue, would not affect small-ball, hometown, and regional amateur athletes.
An accumulation of other factors also forecast this evolution. N-I-L, the Portal, streaming service technology, and one and done professional athletes.
I am not against elite athletes earning a living. I just want amateur student-athletes to have an opportunity, more so than taxpayer subsidies for professional teams’ farm league.
The NCAA is weak and/or greedy. I thought their best interest was supporting the student-athletes. I realize high revenue basketball and football support other amateur athletics on campus, but as H2P said “This is ridiculous”.
This system will go bust after 6, 7, 8 years of upheaval, with empty, oversized stadiums and arenas. SAD…really