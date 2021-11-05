2021 college football conference realignment tracker

College football conference realignment and expansion has returned in 2021, with several conferences set to add members while other teams will move to different leagues.

We’ve created a College Football Realignment Tracker to list all of the changes in one place. Most of these changes, if not all, will become official on July 1, 2023.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Team Current conference Future conference BYU FBS Independent Big 12 Charlotte C-USA American Cincinnati American Big 12 Florida Atlantic C-USA American Houston American Big 12 Liberty FBS Independent C-USA Marshall C-USA Sun Belt New Mexico State FBS Independent C-USA North Texas C-USA American Oklahoma Big 12 SEC Old Dominion C-USA Sun Belt Rice C-USA American Southern Miss C-USA Sun Belt Texas Big 12 SEC UAB C-USA American UCF American Big 12 UTSA C-USA American

Football Championship Subdivision (FCS)

Team Current conference Future conference Jacksonville State ASUN C-USA (FBS) James Madison CAA Sun Belt (FBS) Sam Houston WAC C-USA (FBS) Texas A&M-Commerce Lone Star (D-II) Southland

FBS Conference Overview

ACC

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2023 Lineup: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

The ACC has survived this round of conference realignment, so far.

AMERICAN

Leaving: Cincinnati, Houston, UCF

Joining: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTSA

2023 Lineup: Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA

All six schools that are joining the American are moving from Conference USA.

BIG 12

Leaving: Oklahoma, Texas

Joining: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF

2023 Lineup: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, West Virginia

BYU joins after playing as an FBS Independent, while Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF move from the American Athletic Conference.

BIG TEN

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2023 Lineup: Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin

Like the ACC, the Big Ten appears to be holding at 14 members.

CONFERENCE USA

Leaving: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTSA

Joining: Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, Sam Houston

2023 Lineup: FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, WKU

The six schools leaving Conference USA will each join the American. Liberty and New Mexico State are currently FBS Independents, while Jacksonville State (ASUN) and Sam Houston (WAC) will move up from the FCS.

Middle Tennessee and WKU have been rumored to make a move to the MAC.

FBS INDEPENDENTS

Leaving: BYU, Liberty, New Mexico State

Joining: None

2023 Lineup: Army, Notre Dame, UConn, UMass

BYU is leaving for the Big 12, while Liberty and New Mexico State will join Conference USA.

MAC

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2023 Lineup: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Middle Tennessee and WKU have been rumored to make a move to the MAC.

MOUNTAIN WEST

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2023 Lineup: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming

Air Force and Colorado State considered a move to the American, but decided to remain in the Mountain West.

PAC-12

Leaving: None

Joining: None

2023 Lineup: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State

Not much has been rumored for the Pac-12. If there were some movement into the conference, it would likely be the best teams from the Mountain West such as Boise State and San Diego State.

SEC

Leaving: None

Joining: Oklahoma, Texas

2023 Lineup: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Arguably the top conference in college football gets better with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12. The question now is, does the conference keep their divisions, scrap the divisions, or go to four-team pods?

SUN BELT

Leaving: None

Joining: James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss

2023 Lineup: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, ULM