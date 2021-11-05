2021 college football conference realignment tracker

College football conference realignment and expansion has returned in 2021, with several conferences set to add members while other teams will move to different leagues.
We’ve created a College Football Realignment Tracker to list all of the changes in one place. Most of these changes, if not all, will become official on July 1, 2023.
Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)
|Team
|Current conference
|Future conference
|BYU
|FBS Independent
|Big 12
|Charlotte
|C-USA
|American
|Cincinnati
|American
|Big 12
|Florida Atlantic
|C-USA
|American
|Houston
|American
|Big 12
|Liberty
|FBS Independent
|C-USA
|Marshall
|C-USA
|Sun Belt
|New Mexico State
|FBS Independent
|C-USA
|North Texas
|C-USA
|American
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|SEC
|Old Dominion
|C-USA
|Sun Belt
|Rice
|C-USA
|American
|Southern Miss
|C-USA
|Sun Belt
|Texas
|Big 12
|SEC
|UAB
|C-USA
|American
|UCF
|American
|Big 12
|UTSA
|C-USA
|American
Football Championship Subdivision (FCS)
|Team
|Current conference
|Future conference
|Jacksonville State
|ASUN
|C-USA (FBS)
|James Madison
|CAA
|Sun Belt (FBS)
|Sam Houston
|WAC
|C-USA (FBS)
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Lone Star (D-II)
|Southland
FBS Conference Overview
ACC
Leaving: None
Joining: None
2023 Lineup: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
The ACC has survived this round of conference realignment, so far.
AMERICAN
Leaving: Cincinnati, Houston, UCF
Joining: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, UTSA
2023 Lineup: Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA
All six schools that are joining the American are moving from Conference USA.
BIG 12
Leaving: Oklahoma, Texas
Joining: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, UCF
2023 Lineup: Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, West Virginia
BYU joins after playing as an FBS Independent, while Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF move from the American Athletic Conference.
BIG TEN
Leaving: None
Joining: None
2023 Lineup: Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Wisconsin
Like the ACC, the Big Ten appears to be holding at 14 members.
CONFERENCE USA
Leaving: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, North Texas, Old Dominion, Rice, Southern Miss, UAB, UTSA
Joining: Liberty, New Mexico State, Jacksonville State, Sam Houston
2023 Lineup: FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, WKU
The six schools leaving Conference USA will each join the American. Liberty and New Mexico State are currently FBS Independents, while Jacksonville State (ASUN) and Sam Houston (WAC) will move up from the FCS.
Middle Tennessee and WKU have been rumored to make a move to the MAC.
FBS INDEPENDENTS
Leaving: BYU, Liberty, New Mexico State
Joining: None
2023 Lineup: Army, Notre Dame, UConn, UMass
BYU is leaving for the Big 12, while Liberty and New Mexico State will join Conference USA.
MAC
Leaving: None
Joining: None
2023 Lineup: Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan
Middle Tennessee and WKU have been rumored to make a move to the MAC.
MOUNTAIN WEST
Leaving: None
Joining: None
2023 Lineup: Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming
Air Force and Colorado State considered a move to the American, but decided to remain in the Mountain West.
PAC-12
Leaving: None
Joining: None
2023 Lineup: Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Utah, UCLA, USC, Washington, Washington State
Not much has been rumored for the Pac-12. If there were some movement into the conference, it would likely be the best teams from the Mountain West such as Boise State and San Diego State.
SEC
Leaving: None
Joining: Oklahoma, Texas
2023 Lineup: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt
Arguably the top conference in college football gets better with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12. The question now is, does the conference keep their divisions, scrap the divisions, or go to four-team pods?
SUN BELT
Leaving: None
Joining: James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss
2023 Lineup: Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, ULM
Is it possible to get graphic of this for the fbs? Good comprehensive info.
@KevinKelley,
Dan-ke for the consolidated article laying out all the Football Conference moves so far…
All this lateral movement by the American, & C-USA to stay afloat in the 1A Pond & the Sunbelt’s opportunity to Raid C-USA before they can recover doesn’t gain any of these Conferences Traction VS the Autonomous Five Conference’s Trust: controlling Legal standing, REVENUE, Reputation, & Social Standing.
1A Football will only expand as a preferred Sport in the 1A University sports Market by having their own Governing, growing, revenue expanding, merit focused League. Separate from all other Division 1 Non football sports, especially men’s Basketball.
130 growing 1A programs under 1 mutually administered Association. #National College Football Association built on the researched, financed Model presented by the knightfoundation.org . National #College #Football Association.
Thanks for this. It was getting a little tough to keep track of! I saw some other rumors about possible jumps from FCS to C-USA a while back (that included SHSU and NMSU but others beyond just Liberty and Jacksonville St), so I’m curious to see if that will play out.
Also will be interesting to see if there will be any more movement with the Big 12 or other P5 conferences, since that would likely shake up all the lower conferences.
One note: I see you’ve listed all the new lineups as the “2023” version… which seems like it may reasonably be the case, but there are definitely some of these moves (not the least of which is the one that kicked this all other, the Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC) for which 2023 is not currently the official date, right?
Under Big 12, Texas and OU should be listed under 2023 Lineup. They should not be listed on the SEC 2023 Lineup at this moment in time. It is widely believe that they will leave B12 early. However, officially they have stated they won’t be leaving until 2025