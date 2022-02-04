Youngstown State releases 2022 football schedule

The Youngstown State Penguins have released their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Kentucky.

Youngstown State opens their 2022 season with back-to-back non-conference games at home at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, against the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, Sept. 3 and the Dayton Flyers on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Penguins close out their non-conference slate the following week on Sept. 17 on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

After an open date, Youngstown State opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on the road against North Dakota State on Oct. 1. The Penguins will also travel to face Western Illinois (Oct. 22), Illinois State (Nov. 5), and Missouri State (Nov. 12).

Youngstown State will host MVFC foes North Dakota (Oct. 8), Indiana State (Oct. 15), South Dakota (Oct. 29), and Southern Illinois (Nov. 19) at Stambaugh Stadium.

Below is Youngstown State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Youngstown State Football Schedule

09/03 – Duquesne

09/10 – Dayton

09/17 – at Kentucky

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – at North Dakota State*

10/08 – North Dakota*

10/15 – Indiana State*

10/22 – at Western Illinois*

10/29 – South Dakota*

11/05 – at Illinois State*

11/11 – at Missouri State*

11/19 – Southern Illinois*

* MVFC contest.

Youngstown State finished the 2021 season 3-7 overall and 2-6 in MVFC action. Head coach Doug Phillips, who is entering his third season at Youngstown State, has an overall record of 4-13 (3-12 MVFC).