Yale announces 2023 football schedule

The Yale Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features seven home games at the Yale Bowl, Class of 1954 Field.

Yale opens the 2023 season with three consecutive contests at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., beginning on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Holy Cross Crusaders of the Patriot League. The following week on Sept. 23, the Bulldogs welcome the Cornell Big Red to open Ivy League action.

Up next is another non-conference contest as the Bulldogs play host to the Morgan State Bears of the MEAC on Sept. 30. Yale then travels for the first time to take on the Ivy League foe Dartmouth Big Green on Oct 7.

On Oct. 14, Yale returns to New Haven to close out non-conference action against the Sacred Heart Pioneers of the NEC.

The remainder of Yale’s 2023 slate is all Ivy League contests — vs. Penn on Oct. 21, vs. Columbia on Oct. 28, at Brown on Nov. 4, at Princeton on Nov. 11, and vs. Harvard on Nov. 18 (139th playing of The Game).

Below is Yale’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Yale Football Schedule

09/16 – Holy Cross

09/23 – Cornell*

09/30 – Morgan State

10/07 – at Dartmouth*

10/14 – Sacred Heart

10/21 – Penn*

10/28 – Columbia*

11/04 – at Brown*

11/11 – at Princeton*

11/18 – Harvard*

* Ivy League contest.

Yale is entering their 11th season under head coach Tony Reno. Reno has led the Bulldogs to three Ivy League titles (2017, 2019, and 2022) and has an overall record of 60-40 at the school.