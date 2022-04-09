Yale announces 2022 football schedule

The Yale Bulldogs have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

Yale opens the 2022 season with a non-conference game on the road against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, Sept. 17. Other non-conference opponents for Yale this season include the Howard Bison on Oct. 1 and the Bucknell Bison on Oct. 15, both at home at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn.

Yale is scheduled to open Ivy League action on Sept. 24 on the road against Cornell. Other road Ivy League opponents for the Bulldogs this fall include Penn on Oct. 22, Columbia on Oct. 29, and Harvard on Nov. 19.

Ivy League foes scheduled to visit the Yale Bowl this fall include Dartmouth on Oct. 8, Brown on Nov. 5, and Princeton on Nov. 12.

Below is Yale’s complete schedule for the fall 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Yale Football Schedule

09/17 – at Holy Cross

09/24 – at Cornell*

10/01 – Howard

10/08 – Dartmouth*

10/15 – Bucknell

10/22 – at Penn*

10/29 – at Columbia*

11/05 – Brown*

11/12 – Princeton*

11/19 – at Harvard*

* Ivy League contest.

Yale finished the fall 2021 season 5-5 overall and 4-3 in Ivy League play. The Bulldogs are entering their 10th season under head coach Tony Reno, who has an overall record of 52-38 at the school.