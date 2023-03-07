XFL schedule 2023: Broadcast updates announced for three games

The XFL has announced updates to the broadcast coverage for three contests in 2023.

Below are the three contests affected by the changes:

Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Sea Dragons

Houston at Seattle on Thursday, March 16, originally scheduled for 9:00pm ET on FX, is now scheduled for 10:30pm ET and will be broadcast by ESPN.

Seattle Sea Dragons at Orlando Guardians

Seattle at Orlando on Saturday, March 25, originally scheduled for 1:30pm ET on ESPN, is now scheduled for 1:00pm ET and will be broadcast by ABC.

Houston Roughnecks at DC Defenders

Houston at DC on Monday, March 27, originally scheduled for 7:00pm ET on FX, will now be broadcast on ESPN2 and the kickoff time remains the same.

The 2023 XFL season kicked off on Saturday, February 18, with the Arlington Renegades defeating the Vegas Vipers 22-20 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The DC Defenders currently sit atop the North Division standings at 3-0, while the Houston Roughnecks lead the South Division with a 3-0 record.

Week 4 of the 2023 XFL season kicks off Friday, March 11 with the Orlando Guardians hosting the Houston Roughnecks at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET and it will be televised by FX.

The XFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, April 29 with the first semifinal at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2. Then on Sunday, April 30, the second semifinal contest will be played at 3:00pm ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2023 XFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, May 13 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The contest will be televised by ABC at 3:00pm ET.

XFL SCHEDULES