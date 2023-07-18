Wyoming, New Mexico State reschedule future football game

The Wyoming Cowboys and the New Mexico State Aggies have rescheduled their future football game, according to Wyoming’s 2023 football media guide.

Wyoming and New Mexico State scheduled a home-and-home series back in 2016, which began two years later on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. The Cowboys defeated the Aggies in that contest, 29-7.

The second and final game of the series was scheduled to be played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. According to Wyoming’s 2023 football media guide, that game will now be played eight seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032.

New Mexico State, formerly a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, officially joined Conference USA on July 1. As a result, the Aggies have several future non-conference games to reschedule or cancel in order to conform to an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference games each season.

With the New Mexico State contest in 2024 rescheduled, Wyoming replaced that contest with a game against the North Texas Mean Green on the same date. Wyoming is scheduled to open the 2024 season on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Aug. 31. The Cowboys will also play back-to-back home contests against the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 7 and the BYU Cougars on Sept. 14.

New Mexico State’s non-conference slate in 2024 is now down to seven games. It’s not currently clear which games will remain on their schedule other than their annual contest against the New Mexico Lobos, which is scheduled for Sept. 28 next season.

