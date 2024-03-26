Wisconsin, California schedule football series for 2029, 2030

The Wisconsin Badgers and California Golden Bears have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, both schools announced on Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, Wisconsin will travel to take on California at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Sept. 1, 2029. The Badgers will host the Golden Bears the following season at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on Aug. 31, 2030, which will conclude the two-game series.

Wisconsin and California have met six times previously on the gridiron in a series that began in 1946. The Badgers won that initial contest before the Golden Bears reeled off five consecutive victories between 1947 and 1990 to claim the series lead, 5-1.

The series marks the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Wisconsin for both the 2029 and 2030 seasons. The Badgers were previously scheduled to face the UCLA Bruins the same two seasons, but the series was nullified after UCLA announced its intention to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

California, which moves from the Pac-12 to the ACC officially this summer, now has two scheduled non-conference opponents for the 2029 season. Following the home contest against Wisconsin, the Golden Bears are slated to visit the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 8.

Wisconsin is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Cal in 2030.

Football Schedules