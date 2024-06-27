Western Carolina adds Presbyterian to 2026 football schedule

The Western Carolina Catamounts have added the Presbyterian Blue Hose to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Presbyterian College was obtained from Western Carolina University via a state open records request.

Western Carolina will host Presbyterian at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Catamounts will pay the Blue Hose a $105,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Western Carolina and Presbyterian first met on the gridiron in 1950 and have squared off a total of 20 times. The Catamounts defeated the Blue Hose in their most recent contest in 2022, 77-21, and now lead the overall series 11-9.

With the addition of Presbyterian, Western Carolina has tentatively completed its 2026 non-conference slate. The Catamounts are also scheduled to make consecutive road trips to face the Campbell Camels on Sept. 5 and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 12 that season.

Western Carolina will also face eight Southern Conference (SoCon) foes in 2026 to go along with its three non-conference opponents.

Western Carolina is the first known non-conference opponent for Presbyterian in 2026. The Blue Hose can schedule two more non-league opponents to add to their eight-game Pioneer Football League (PFL) slate.

