West Virginia adds Saint Francis U to 2030 football schedule

The West Virginia Mountaineers have added the Saint Francis U. Red Flash to their 2030 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the college football game agreement with Saint Francis University was obtained from West Virginia University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

West Virginia will host Saint Francis U. at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. The Mountaineers will pay the Red Flash a $450,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

West Virginia and Saint Francis U. have never met in football.

Saint Francis University, located in Loretto, Pa., is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Red Flash also have future games scheduled at Kent State (2024), at Eastern Michigan (2024), Buffalo (2025), Bowling Green (2026), and Ohio (2027).

Saint Francis U. is the second scheduled non-conference contest for West Virginia in 2030. The Mountaineers are also scheduled to host the Pitt Panthers in 2030 in their “Backyard Brawl” contest, which is the second game of a four-game series that begins in 2029 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

West Virginia is the first non-conference opponent scheduled for Saint Francis U. in 2030.

