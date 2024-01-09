West Georgia announces 2024 football schedule

The West Georgia Wolves have announced their 2024 football schedule, their first at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.

West Georgia has competed in the Gulf South Conference since 1983. The Wolves are making the jump from Division II to the FCS and will begin play in the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in 2024.

West Georgia opens the 2024 season with a non-conference contest at home against the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 31 at University Stadium in Carrollton, Ga. The following week on Sept. 7, West Georgia will travel to face fellow UAC member Abilene Christian in a non-conference affair.

The third and final non-league contest for West Georgia in 2024 is later in the season at home against Shorter on Oct. 19, which will serve as the Wolves’ Homecoming.

West Georgia opens United Athletic Conference (UAC) play in 2024 on the road against the Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 14. Other UAC road games for UWG include North Alabama on Sept. 28, Southern Utah on Oct. 12, and Central Arkansas on Nov. 16.

UAC opponents scheduled to visit Carrollton in 2024 include Tarleton State on Sept. 21, Austin Peay on Oct. 5, Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 2, and Utah Tech on Nov. 9.

The 2024 season is an optional 12-game season for FCS teams, but West Georgia has elected to play 11 games in its inaugural season.

Below is West Georgia’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 West Georgia Football Schedule

08/31 – Samford

09/07 – at Abilene Christian

09/14 – at Eastern Kentucky*

09/21 – Tarleton State*

09/28 – at North Alabama*

10/05 – Austin Peay*

10/12 – at Southern Utah*

10/19 – Shorter

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Stephen F. Austin*

11/09 – Utah Tech*

11/16 – at Central Arkansas*

* UAC contest.

West Georgia finished the 2023 season 6-4 overall and 5-3 in Gulf South Conference play. The Wolves will enter the FCS era under first-year head coach Joel Taylor, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Mercer.