Weber State adds Western Oregon to 2022 football schedule

The Weber State Wildcats have added the Western Oregon Wolves to their 2022 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

Weber State will host Western Oregon at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET / 6:00pm MT.

The 2022 Weber State-Western Oregon contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. Weber State competes in the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Western Oregon is a member of the Lone Star Conference in Division II.

Weber State was previously scheduled to play at the James Madison Dukes to open the 2022 season, but the game was canceled at the request of the Dukes as they transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

With the addition of Western Oregon, Weber State has finalized their football schedule for the 2022 season. The Wildcats will also play at Utah State on Sept. 10 and host Dixie State on Sept. 17 in non-conference action.

In Big Sky play in 2022, Weber State will host Eastern Washington, Montana, Sacramento State, and Idaho State and will travel to UC Davis, Portland State, Montana State, and Northern Arizona.

2022 Weber State Football Schedule