Washington State announces complete 2024 football schedule

The Washington State Cougars have announced their complete 2024 football schedule, which includes six home games and a neutral-site contest.

Following the departure of 10 teams to other conferences, the Washington State Cougars and Oregon State Beavers will play as the only two remaining members of the Pac-12. NCAA bylaws stipulate that conferences must have at least eight members. However, there is a two-year grace period if a conference falls below the eight-team threshold.

Washington State’s football schedule in 2024 will feature six games against Mountain West opponents as a result of a football scheduling agreement between the two conferences. Those matchups will not count as conference games for any of the participants.

Wazzu will play an additional two Mountain West opponents that were previously contracted.

The Cougars are set to open the 2024 season with back-to-back games at home at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash., against the Portland State Vikings on Aug. 31 and the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sept. 7.

Washington State will then take on the in-state rival Washington Huskies on Sept. 14 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., which is a continuation of its Apple Cup rivalry game. The following week on Sept. 21, the Cougars will host the San Jose State Spartans, which is a matchup that was scheduled prior to the Pac-12/Mountain West scheduling agreement.

The Cougars then make back-to-back trips to face Boise State on Sept. 28 and Fresno State on Oct. 12, with an open date sandwiched in-between. That’s followed by a visit from Hawaii on Oct. 19 and a road trip to face San Diego State on Oct. 26.

After their second open date, the Cougars return to action at home against Utah State on Nov. 9 before consecutive away games at New Mexico on Nov. 16 and fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., on Nov. 23.

Washington State wraps up its 2024 schedule at home on Nov. 30 against Wyoming.

The 2024 season will be the fourth for Washington State under head coach Jake Dickert, who took over the program on an interim basis after seven games in 2021. Dickert has a 15-16 overall record at the school and a 9-13 record in Pac-12 contests.

2024 Washington State Football Schedule

08/31 – Portland State

09/07 – Texas Tech

09/14 – Washington (at Lumen Field)

09/21 – San Jose State

09/28 – at Boise State

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – at Fresno State

10/19 – Hawaii

10/26 – at San Diego State

11/02 – OFF

11/09 – Utah State

11/16 – at New Mexico

11/23 – at Oregon State*

11/30 – Wyoming

* Pac-12 contest.