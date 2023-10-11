Washington, San Jose State cancel future football game

The Washington Huskies and San Jose State Spartans have canceled their scheduled football game in 2028, FBSchedules.com has confirmed.

Washington was scheduled to host San Jose State at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Sept. 16, 2028. The Huskies were contracted to pay the Spartans a $1.55 million guarantee for the contest.

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from the University of Washington via a state public records request, the Huskies and Spartans have mutually agreed to cancel the 2028 contest. Per the document, which was executed on July 17, 2023, neither school will incur financial penalties as a result of the cancellation.

Shortly after that document was signed, the UNLV Rebels announced that they will play at Washington on the same date as the now canceled San Jose State contest. Per a copy of the contract for that matchup, the Huskies will pay the Rebels a $1.45 million guarantee.

Washington is currently scheduled to open the 2028 season at home against the Eastern Washington Eagles of the Big Sky Conference. The Huskies need one more non-conference opponent to go along with their nine Big Ten contests,

San Jose State has not yet announced a replacement opponent for Washington in 2028. The Spartans are slated to open the season with back-to-back games at home against the Howard Bison on Sept. 2 and the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 9. San Jose State will close out the 2028 regular-season on the road against the Stanford Cardinal on Nov. 25.

