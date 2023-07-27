UNLV to play at Washington in 2028

The UNLV Rebels will play at the Washington Huskies in 2028, the school announced on Thursday.

UNLV will travel to take on Washington at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Washington will be the 10th current member of the Pac-12 to play UNLV on the gridiron. The Rebels have never faced the Colorado Buffaloes or the Stanford Cardinal and have no future games scheduled against either school.

In other non-conference action in 2028, the UNLV Rebels are slated to host the Houston Cougars on Sept. 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will travel to play the Army Black Knights in West Point, N.Y., on Oct. 7.

Both the Houston and Army contests in 2028 are the second game of home-and-home series that begin during the 2024 season.

Washington was previously scheduled to host the San Jose State Spartans on Sept. 16, 2028, but the contest against UNLV has replaced the game with the Spartans. The Huskies are scheduled to open the 2028 season at home against the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 2 and will host the Michigan Wolverines the following week on Sept. 9.

UNLV is scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against the Bryant Bulldogs (4:00pm ET, SSSEN/MWN). Washington opens their season on the same date at home against the Boise State Broncos (3:30pm ET, ABC).

