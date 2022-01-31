VMI releases 2022 football schedule

The VMI Keydets have released their 2022 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests overall.

VMI opens the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Keydets then open their home slate at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium in Lexington, Va., with back-to-back games against the Bucknell Bison on Sept. 10 and the Cornell Big Red on Sept. 17. That pair of games closes out the non-conference portion of their 2022 schedule.

Following an open date, VMI opens Southern Conference (SoCon) action on Oct. 1 on the road against Western Carolina. Other road SoCon opponents include Chattanooga on Oct. 15, Samford on Nov. 5, and Wofford on Nov. 12.

Home SoCon opponents for VMI in 2022 include ETSU on Oct. 8, Furman on Oct. 22, Mercer on Oct. 29, and The Citadel to close out the season on Nov. 19.

Below is VMI’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 VMI Football Schedule

09/01 – at Wake Forest

09/10 – Bucknell

09/17 – Cornell

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – at Western Carolina*

10/08 – ETSU*

10/15 – at Chattanooga*

10/22 – Furman*

10/29 – Mercer*

11/05 – at Samford*

11/12 – at Wofford*

11/19 – The Citadel*

* SoCon contest.

VMI finished the fall 2021 season with a 6-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in SoCon play. The 2022 season will be the eighth for the Keydets under head coach Scott Wachenheim.