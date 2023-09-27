VMI, Georgetown schedule football series for 2030, 2031

The VMI Keydets and Georgetown Hoyas have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic agreement with Georgetown University was obtained from the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics of the Virginia Military Institute via a state Freedom of Information Act request. The contract was executed on August 24, 2023.

The series will open with VMI hosting Georgetown at Alumni Memorial Field in Lexington, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030. The Keydets will return the game against the Hoyas when they travel to Cooper Field in Washington, D.C., the following season on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031, which will wrap up the two-game series.

VMI and Georgetown first met on the gridiron in 1898 and the two teams have played a total of seven contests. The Hoyas defeated the Keydets 21-0 in their last meeting in 2004 in Washington, D.C., which extended their lead in the overall series to 6-1.

VMI competes in the Southern Conference (SoCon), while Georgetown plays in the Patriot League, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Last week, we reported that the VMI Keydets will travel to take on the Liberty Flames on Sept. 9, 2028. The Keydets will receive a $450,000 guarantee for the contest, per the copy of the contract.

