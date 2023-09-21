Liberty adds VMI to 2028 football schedule

The Liberty Flames have added the VMI Keydets to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Liberty will host VMI at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The Flames will pay the Keydets a $450,000 guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the football game contract obtained from Virginia Military Institute via a state of Virginia Freedom of Information Act request.

Liberty and VMI first met during the 1995 season and have played a total of 13 contests. In their most recent matchup in Lynchburg in 2013, the Flames defeated the Keydets 17-7 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 10-3.

VMI is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Keydets also have future game scheduled against Georgia Tech in 2024, Navy in 2025, Virginia Tech in 2026, West Virginia in 2027, and Louisville in 2029.

Liberty has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2028, although their schedules have been in a state of flux since moving to Conference USA. The Flames are currently scheduled to open the season at the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 2 and will later visit the Bowling Green Falcons on Sept. 23 and host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Oct. 14.

