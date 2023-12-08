Virginia-Lynchburg to play at Wagner, Presbyterian in 2024

The Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons will play at the Wagner Seahawks and Presbyterian Blue Hose in 2024, according to an announcement by VUL.

Virginia University of Lynchburg (VUL) is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons, members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), typically play a schedule consisting of several Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents.

Last month, Virginia-Lynchburg announced a road contest at the North Carolina Central Eagles at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., that is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. North Carolina Central is a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

This week, the Dragons announced a pair of games for next season that are also against FCS opponents. VUL will open the season on the road against the Wagner Seahawks of the Northeast Conference (NEC) at Wagner College Stadium in Staten Island, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

Two weeks later, the Dragons will take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Blue Hose compete in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League (PFL).

In matchups the last two seasons, Presbyterian defeated VUL 21-13 in 2022 and 47-17 in 2023.

Virginia-Lynchburg is the fourth known non-conference opponent for Wagner in 2024. The Seahawks are also slated to visit the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and UMass Minutemen and host the Columbia Lions.

The matchup with Virginia-Lynchburg is the first announced non-conference tilt for Presbyterian for the 2024 season.

Since the 2024 season is a 12-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, Wagner can play a total of five non-conference opponents, while Presbyterian can play four.

