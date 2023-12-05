North Carolina Central adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2024 football schedule

The North Carolina Central Eagles have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

North Carolina Central will host Virginia-Lynchburg at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first gridiron matchup during the 2022 season, the Eagles defeated the Dragons 59-14 in Durham.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

North Carolina Central, a public historically black university, now has four non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2024 season. The Eagles are scheduled to host the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 7, visit the North Carolina Tar Heels on Sept. 14, and host the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Sept. 21.

Since the 2024 season is a 12-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, North Carolina Central can add three more non-conference opponents to go along with five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) foes.

North Carolina Central made its first appearance in the FCS Playoffs this season after receiving an at-large bid. The Eagles traveled to take on the Richmond Spiders in a first-round matchup, but came up short, 49-27, and finished the 2023 season 9-3 overall (4-1 MEAC).

