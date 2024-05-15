Virginia adds VMI to 2030, 2032 football schedule

The Virginia Cavaliers have added the VMI Keydets to their 2030 and 2032 football schedules, the school announced on Wednesday.

Virginia will host VMI at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2030 and then again two seasons later on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2032.

Virginia and VMI first met during the 1893 season and have played a total of 83 contests. In their most recent matchup in Charlottesville in 2013, the Cavaliers defeated the Keydets, 49-0, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 57-23-3.

VMI is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Keydets also have future FBS games scheduled against Georgia Tech in 2024, Navy in 2025, Virginia Tech in 2026, West Virginia in 2027, Liberty in 2028, and Louisville in 2029.

Virginia’s non-conference schedule in 2030 also includes a road contest at the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 7. VMI is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for the Cavaliers in 2032.

Virginia also announced today that they have scheduled a non-conference home-and-home football series with the NC State Wolfpack. Since the two schools are not schedule to play in league action, they will face each other and the games will not count in the conference standings.

The series will begin with Virginia traveling to face NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 before hosting the Wolfpack during the 2026 season at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on a date to be determined.

