Valparaiso adds Roosevelt to complete 2024 football schedule

The Valparaiso Beacons have added the Roosevelt Lakers to complete their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

Valparaiso will host Roosevelt at Brown Field in Valparaiso, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The game will kickoff at 1:00pm ET.

Roosevelt is entering its first season as a member of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) in Division II after transitioning from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The addition of Roosevelt completes Valparaiso’s football schedule for the 2024 season, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.

Valparaiso is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 with a non-conference contest on the road against the Northern Iowa Panthers. The Beacons will also visit the Youngstown State Penguins on Sept. 7 and host the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcats on Sept. 14.

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) announced its 2024 football schedule in February. Valparaiso is scheduled to host Drake, St. Thomas, Butler, and Davidson and visit Morehead State, Stetson, Marist, and Dayton.

Below is Valparaiso’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Valparaiso Football Schedule

08/31 – at Northern Iowa

09/07 – at Youngstown State

09/14 – Indiana Wesleyan

09/21 – Roosevelt

09/28 – at Morehead State*

10/05 – Drake*

10/12 – at Stetson*

10/19 – St. Thomas*

10/26 – at Marist*

11/02 – OFF

11/09 – Butler*

11/16 – at Dayton*

11/23 – Davidson*

* PFL contest.

Valparaiso finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in PFL action. The Beacons are entering their sixth season under head coach Landon Fox, who has a 17-35 overall record at the school.